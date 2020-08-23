81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FranU, RPCC announce storm-related closures, class details

4 hours 59 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 3:41 PM August 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - All River Parishes Community College facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the threat of weather this week.

RPCC staff should work remotely both days.

Classes will proceed online at the discretion of the instructor.

FranU also updated its storm plan Sunday: The FranU physical campus will be closed through Wednesday, but all campus operations and classes will continue remotely during this time to the greatest extent possible. Clinical assignments will continue as scheduled unless the clinical site is closed. Clinical students should remain in communication with their faculty regarding these assignments.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days