Frank H. Kean, third-generation head of Kean's Fine Dry Cleaning, dies at 87

Friday, September 12 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Frank H. Kean, the head of Kean's Fine Dry Cleaning for decades, has died, family said Friday. He was 87. 

Kean succeeded his father and grandfather in the capital area cleaning business. The Kean family entered the business in 1900, starting originally as a collar cleaning service before advancing to every aspect of dry cleaning.

Kean and his sister Mabyn were also instrumental in advancing WBRZ’s Pat’s Coats for Kids project in providing warm coats for needy children for 38 years. 

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

