Four run fourth inning is all LSU softball needs in shutout of UL

8 hours 47 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 9:21 PM March 03, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

A slow start quickly turned into a roaring finish, if only for one inning. Number 21/22 LSU Softball (13-5) defeated #21 UL-Lafayette (10-3), 4-0, on Thursday night. LSU used a four-run third inning to break a scoreless tie with Georgia Clark bringing two home with a single up the middle.

Shelbi Sunseri improved to 4-1 on the year, pitching six innings and allowing no runs on three hits. Ali Kilponen entered in the seventh inning to record a save, striking out two.

