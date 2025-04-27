72°
Latest Weather Blog
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
BATON ROUGE - LSU football had seven of their players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the ones who didn't hear their name called still have a chance at going pro.
Four former Tigers are expected to head to the next level.
Safety Major Burns, defensive end Paris Shand and cornerback Zy Alexander all signed Undrafted Free Agent deals after the draft concluded.
Burns signed with the Chicago Bears. Shand signed with the Buffalo Bills. Alexander signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
Defensive tackle Gio Paez was invited to Rookie Mini Camp by the Chicago Bears.
Trending News
In total, LSU has 11 former players headed to the next level.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them