Four-month-old critically injured in dog attack
BRIDGE CITY - A baby was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture after being attacked by a dog Sunday.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the four-month-old was mauled by a family member's dog in Bridge City on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said the baby was in an infant carrier that was put on the ground when the attack happened. The dog was pulled off of the child, who suffered a fractured skull and multiple severe lacerations. Medical professionals said the injuries are life-threatening.
The dog, a two-year-old American Bully, was taken by Animal Control.
No more information was immediately available.
