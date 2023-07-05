79°
Four killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party

Wednesday, July 05 2023
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence

SHREVEPORT - Four people were killed and at least six were injured in a mass shooting that happened during a Fourth of July block party. 

The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday, according to CNN. Shreveport police said it was difficult to get to the scene due to the number of vehicles parked around the party. 

Police said three of the victims died shortly after the shooting late Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, officers found a body with gunshot wounds near the crime scene. 

A Shreveport councilwoman, Tabatha Taylor, said the block party happens every year. 

"Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community," Taylor said. "It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a good time on this holiday."

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was arrested. 

