Four juveniles accused of stabbing 15-year-old girl to death at Walmart

Around 7:30 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide that happened at the Walmart located on La. Hwy. 14.

According to CPSO, the 15-year-old victim was involved in a fight between several other young girls inside Walmart. During the altercation, the 15-year-old was stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said that the incident possibly started at a movie theatre.

Detectives arrested four young girls, ages 14, 13 (2 girls), and 12. They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to CPSO, one girl has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other three are charged with principal to second-degree murder.