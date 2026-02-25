Man arrested for allegedly bringing two juveniles into alleyway to back him up in shootout

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for allegedly giving firearms to two juveniles and bringing them into an alleyway to back him up in a shootout.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Jarvis Hubbard, 21, gave two juveniles each a pistol on Nov. 19 and told them to "be ready." Hubbard then led the two into an alleyway off King Bradford Drive where the group exchanged gunfire with another person.

Shortly after the gunfire started, the group ran back to Hubbard's home. One of the juveniles told deputies that while running, he heard more gunshots and fired his weapon in that direction.

Deputies said two people were shot and multiple houses in the area were hit.

Hubbard was booked for obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Hubbard was also questioned by EBRSO in a different investigation involving an underage girl. Deputies say he admitted to talking with the girl and going to her house, but said they did not have sex or discuss it.

He was booked for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.