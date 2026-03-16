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Four finalists for BREC Superintendent announced
BATON ROUGE- The BREC Superintendent Search Committee has narrowed their search down to four finalists to replace Superintendent Carolyn McKnight.
The four finalists include Chris Nunes, Carlos Sam, Nicholas Williams and Corey Wilson.
The BREC Commission’s Executive Committee consists of Chairman Lloyd Benson, II, Vice-Chairman Reverend Shelton Dixon, and Treasurer Larry Selders, along with Commissioner Sandra Davis and former Commissioner Bettsie Miller.
They started their search with 27 total applications and have narrowed it down to four. In their search, they are looking for applicants with extensive experience with parks and recreation agencies that are known nationally for high-quality facilities, events, and programs, as is BREC.
The Commissioners will begin scheduling in-person interviews with each candidate for approval on December 19th, or if necessary, a special meeting will be scheduled for December 28th.
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The search comes after Superintendent Carolyn McKnight retirement announcement in August.
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