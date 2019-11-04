Foundation to hold banquet for pancreatic cancer awareness, Friday, Nov. 8

BATON ROUGE - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and The Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Advocacy Foundation is bringing awareness to the community by way of its third annual fundraiser for cancer research.

The banquet takes place 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8. at Baton Rouge's Crowne Plaza Executive Center.

Two of the foundation's key members, Bertha Howard and Veronica Howard Sizer visted WBRZ's noon show to discuss the importance of the upcoming event and of pancreatic cancer research.

Join us for our annual fundraising event "Fight! Live! Win! Changing the Pancreatic Cancer Narrative" this Friday, November 8, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA! https://t.co/1Xmw095B4R — EHSPCAF (@EHS_PCAF) November 4, 2019