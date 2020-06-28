FOUND: Police find missing 34-year-old man with autism

BAKER -

UPDATE: The Baker Police Department says that Jason Wayne Nettles has been located. He is safe and well.

*************

Police is asking for assistance in locating 34-year-old man.

On Saturday Jason Wayne Nettles left a family member's residence in Baker. Nettles was last seen walking east on Groom Rd. near the intersection of Plank Rd.

Nettles and his family recent moved to the area and said that his destination in unknown.

Nettles is autistic and has other health issues that require medication. According to a relative, Nettles has not taken his prescribed medication on several days.

Nettles is a white male, 6' 1" tall and weighs around 230 pounds. His hair and eyes are brown. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on Nettles, please contact Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.