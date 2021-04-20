Former Vice-President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Former Vice-President Walter Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- Former Vice-President Walter Mondale passed away Monday in Minneapolis, according to the BBC.

Mondale's children confirmed the news with the following statement: "It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away."

Mondale was President Jimmy Carter's running mate during Carter's 1976 bid for the presidency.

After winning in 1976, the two ran again years later. But in the 1984 race, Carter lost the general election to Republican nominee Ronald Reagan in an electoral landslide.

Carter said he viewed Mondale as the "best vice-president in our country's history."

The former president added that he was "an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States and the world."

"Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family," Carter said.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also issued a statement regarding Mondale's death.

The two said they "were able to call one of our nation's most dedicated patriots and public servants a dear friend and mentor."

The president said, "Jill and I had the opportunity to speak to Fritz and his family over the weekend, to reflect on the years of friendship we shared, and how much we learned from and leaned on each other."

Mondale, the father of three children with his late wife Joan, was 93 years old at the time of his death.