39°
Latest Weather Blog
Former president of St. Bernard Parish dies
Trending News
VERRET (AP) - A former president of St. Bernard Parish before and after Hurricane Katrina has died after a long-term illness.
Multiple media outlets report Parish President Guy McInnis confirms that Junior Rodriguez died Thursday at his home in Verret, about 26 miles (41.84 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans. He was 82.
McInnis says Rodriguez will be remembered for his passion and dedication. He ordered all parish flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Rodriguez, elected in 2004, a year before Katrina.
Rodriguez, who owned a bar, ran a seafood business, trawled for shrimp and ran heavy equipment, was known for his colorful style and often-blunt assessment and criticism of the post-Katrina federal response to the disaster. He was defeated in his re-election bid amid criticism about the parish's lagging recovery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...