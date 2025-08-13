Former Office of Juvenile Justice employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with juvenile

BUNKIE — A former Office of Juvenile Justice employee was fired and arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a juvenile offender, the department said.

Regina Holmes, 29, was arrested for the alleged sexual misconduct at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, according to the agency.

The OJJ said an investigation revealed the alleged relationship on Tuesday. Holmes had only worked at the facility since March.

The OJJ said it turned the investigation over to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.