Former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess dies

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died.

Burgess served on the Metro Council from 1997-2007. She was also Chief Operating Officer of the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

Baton Rouge lost a committed public servant today with the passing of former Councilwoman Lorri Burgess. She was a passionate advocate for our community. My most heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to her family and loved ones during this time. pic.twitter.com/rdnJImcPFZ