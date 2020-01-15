70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess dies

1 hour 35 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 5:59 PM January 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died.

Burgess served on the Metro Council from 1997-2007. She was also Chief Operating Officer of the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days