Former Marine Commandant receives honorary salute

ST FRANCISVILLE — General Robert Barrow died in 2008, but he still receives a 21-gun salute on the Marine Corps birthday every year.

"This would be the fourth or fifth time that I've seen this, and I'm moved every time. It's so very powerful. There's a full color guard and the Marine Band plays," said Craig Dalferes, pastor at Grace Church in St Francisville.

General Barrow was a Marine Commandant. People come from near and far to watch the ceremony every year.

"He was twice decorated for valor for the work that he did in Korea, and I believe in also Vietnam," Dalferes said.

Barrow is one of the very few Marine Commandants who are not buried at Arlington Cemetery. He is buried at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville.

"He was born and reared in this church, in this community. And he credited this church and this community and his family for all of the things that sort of made him who he was."

At the end of the service, a wreath is laid on his tombstone, and Marines pay respect with a final salute. It gives all in attendance a chance to reminisce on the man that he was.

"Tremendous courage, tremendous leader, but a very humble man. I never knew him personally, but I feel like I know him because I've talked to so many people who knew him well," Dalferes said.