83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dominating Double-A

1 hour 54 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 7:42 PM June 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson has been on a tear since joining the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Just a year after the Mariners selected Anderson with the third pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Anderson's leads the Travelers, and the entire Texas League, in strikeouts with a 1.22 earned run average.

Anderson is second in all of Minor League Baseball in that same category.

Trending News

MLB Pipeline currently has Anderson ranked as the Mariners' No. 2 prospect behind Colt Emerson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days