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Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dominating Double-A
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson has been on a tear since joining the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Just a year after the Mariners selected Anderson with the third pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Anderson's leads the Travelers, and the entire Texas League, in strikeouts with a 1.22 earned run average.
Anderson is second in all of Minor League Baseball in that same category.
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MLB Pipeline currently has Anderson ranked as the Mariners' No. 2 prospect behind Colt Emerson.
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