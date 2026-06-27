Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dominating Double-A

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson has been on a tear since joining the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Just a year after the Mariners selected Anderson with the third pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Anderson's leads the Travelers, and the entire Texas League, in strikeouts with a 1.22 earned run average.

Anderson is second in all of Minor League Baseball in that same category.

MLB Pipeline currently has Anderson ranked as the Mariners' No. 2 prospect behind Colt Emerson.