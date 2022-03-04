Former LSU great Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title game

During his playing days, Tyrus Thomas was certainly a big ticket thanks to his emphatic dunks and shot-blocking abilities. After leading LSU to the final four and playing 7 years in the NBA, stepping away from the game was tough for Thomas.

"I joke around with them and I always say popcorn popping," said Thomas, now an assistant coach at Liberty High. "You know that's one of the things. When you walk into the arena and you smell the popcorn is game time."



But he found a way to stay in the game while lending his talents to his buddy.



"Tyrus and I have been friends for a while," Liberty Head Coach Brandon White said. "Tyrus and my sister has been best friends growing up."



"In 2016, when I retired from basketball and I was kind of having just a rough time transitioning mentally and Rhonda suggested that I come to Lee. It was still Lee then, and with Brandon he just got the AD job coming into the new school. And it's been six years later," Thomas said.



"You know the kids have grown on him, the program has grown on him... you know you've taken ownership in our program just like all of our other coaches," White said.



Thomas has made a real connection with his players, and has brought valuable experience to Liberty which has helped the Patriots make their first state title game this Saturday.



"The experience, the knowledge, you know, the passion... Tyrus is one of the guys that are getting in the gym and really worked with the kids," White said.



"He's a role model to me, he's like another father figure. He told me he developed me everyday... tell me what I've got to do, tell me how to get better, get me to the next level," Liberty senior Jacob Wilson said.



"I had those experiences that everyone dreams of. So to be able to give to those kids, talk to them, share firsthand experiences... and be realistic with them," Thomas said.

The Patriots will be looking for their first state title in program history on Saturday.