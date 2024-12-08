Former LSU football player returns to his hometown to deliver Christmas gifts to families

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU and U-High football player, now New England Patriots defensive tackle, Jaquelin Roy returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge to give back to families in need Saturday.

Along with his family and Walmart employees, he gave tons of gifts to to three families in the capitol area— one being the Landry family.

Roy said he was blessed to play college football and to play professionally, and he now gives back to those in need.

Grandmother of seven children, Joy Landry, said the moment of seeing her grandkids face lit with joy lifted a heavy burden. She said she was not expecting to receive the amount she did.

“That’s all they’ve been talking about since everything happened. They’re very grateful and that means a lot to me,” said Landry.

Roy said he grew up not having much, so giving back holds a personal significance.

“Coming from poverty and knowing how it feels to not have everything you want for Christmas and seeing your friends with a lot of stuff that you didn’t have," said Roy. "Me, personally, just always staying humble and knowing my time will come and now I can give back."

Roy said he encourages those who are able to give back to those in need during the holiday season.