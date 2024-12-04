59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former longtime Baker mayor, councilman Pete Heine dies at 96

1 hour 30 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2024 Dec 4, 2024 December 04, 2024 10:14 PM December 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Heine (center), image credit to The Advocate.

BATON ROUGE - Former longtime mayor of Baker and former councilman Pete Heine died at 96.

Heine, a Baton Rouge native, served as the mayor of Baker twice, from 1964 to 1976 and from 1981 to 1992. He also served as a councilman in Baker from 2012 to 2020.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been posted.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days