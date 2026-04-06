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Former Livingston public works director accused of using town funds to buy vehicle parts and settle debt
LIVINGSTON — Investigative auditors said the Town of Livingston's former public works director allegedly used the town's funds to pay for vehicle parts and settle a personal debt.
According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, former public works director Patrick Bell approved the purchase of $1,624 in vehicle parts in January and February 2024 that did not fit any Town-owned vehicles. The parts did, however, fit vehicles owned by his company.
The town also paid $6,100 to a local vendor in August and September 2024 to rent a manlift, according to auditors. The vendor told investigators that he does not own a manlift and never submitted an invoice for the equipment rental.
The vendor did, however, accept the money as payment for a personal debt Bell owed him after buying a bulldozer from him.
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Livingston Mayor John Taylor told WBRZ that he is not pursuing charges at this time.
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