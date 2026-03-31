Former LDWF secretary pleads guilty to bribery charges; faces jail time, fines

LAFAYETTE — Jack Montoucet, the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, pleaded guilty to playing a role in a kickback scheme involving a statewide department contract, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Montoucet was initially indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in May 2025. The indictment said Montoucet made $122,507.96 off the scheme.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A former state legislator, Montoucet was appointed to head LDWF in January 2017 by former Gov. John Bel Edwards. He resigned abruptly in April 2023 after it came to light that he allegedly conspired with two people, LDWF Commissioner Dusty J. Guidry and business owner Leonard C. Franques IV, from May 2020 to June 2022 to make money for themselves using the agency's authority.

Franques owned two businesses that provided online educational courses to be used by LDWF and were created in 2020.

Montoucet is due in court for sentencing on June 30. He faces up to $250,000 in fines and up to five years in jail.