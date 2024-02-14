Former law enforcement officer arrested for sexual battery

ST. TAMMANY - Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a former law enforcement officer for sexual battery and other charges.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, June 12, deputies responded to a residence in Mandeville after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male. The man was later identified as 42-year-old Gerald Yates.

The victim told deputies that around 2:00 p.m. that day, she saw a vehicle drive past her residence several times while she was working in her yard. The driver eventually stopped in front of the residence and exited the vehicle.

Yates and the victim talked for a short time before going inside the garage. There, the victim says she was inappropriately touched beneath her clothing by Yates as he made lewd comments.

The victim demanded Yates to stop and leave. But Yates disregarded her commands and grabbed her arm, attempting to prevent her from exiting the garage.

The victim managed to break free from Yates' grasp. She observed Yates with his pants down around his ankles, exposing himself as she fled.

The victim then told Yates she was expecting family to arrive at her residence. At that time, he pulled his pants up and exited the garage to the front yard.

Yates remained in the front yard for several minutes until a family member arrived. He eventually left in his vehicle.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Yates. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery and obscenity.

Yates was most recently employed as a Correctional Officer with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office. He resigned from his position while under investigation.

Yates was previously employed and subsequently terminated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for violating departmental policy, where he worked as a Court Security and Criminal Patrol Deputy from 2007 to 2009.