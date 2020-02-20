Former Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts found dead at 42

Chris Roberts Photo: WWL-TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Former Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts has died.

WWL-TV reports that the former Councilman's death appeared to be the result of an apparent suicide following what his family calls, "a long battle with depression."

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office reported responding to an apparent suicide around 10 p.m., Wednesday, in a wooded area near the Plaquemines/Jefferson Parish line. This was where deputies discovered Robert's body.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Roberts' family issued the following statement via Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto:

"It is with deep sympathy and great sadness that the family of Chris Roberts acknowledges that he passed away this evening after a long battle with depression. The family asks for your prayers and support during this difficult time."

Roberts was 42 years old.