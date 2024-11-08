Former Iberville Parish deputy sentenced to life for coercing a woman into raping her infant son

ST. GABRIEL - A former Iberville Parish deputy found guilty for coercing a woman to rape her one-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison.

Shaderick Jones, 47, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty in October of acting as principal to first-degree rape, as well as conspiracy to commit aggravated crime against nature, obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Jones was arrested after coercing Iyesha Todd to perform oral sex on her one-year-old son in June 2019. According to Todd, Jones used his knowledge of an outstanding bench warrant for Todd and his role as a deputy to blackmail her and threatened to bring her to jail if she did not perform oral sex on her child.

Todd also said Jones made her record the video, send it to him and said that no one would believe her if she showed the video to law enforcement because he was an officer.

Jones' girlfriend saw the video and had a friend turn it over to law enforcement. Both Todd and Jones were then arrested.

After his arrest, officials found child pornography on Jones' devices. He was convicted in October 2022 by a West Baton Rouge Parish jury for possessing child porn and sexual abuse of animals. He was sentenced to over 100 years.

Todd pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and pornography involving juveniles in August 2024. She is currently serving a 14 year sentence.