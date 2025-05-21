78°
Former head of LDWF indicted for bribery, wire fraud
LAFAYETTE - The former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was indicted on federal charges of bribery and wire fraud.
Jack Montoucet allegedly conspired with two people, LDWF Commissioner Dusty J. Guidry and business owner Leonard C. Franques IV, from May 2020 to June 2022. Franques owned two businesses that provided online educational courses to be used by LDWF and were created in 2020.
A grand jury decided that the trio conspired to award state contracts to Franques' companies, and then Montoucet and Guidry received kickbacks. The indictment said Montoucet made $122,507.96 off the scheme.
