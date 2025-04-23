Former DCFS employee indicted in 2022 malfeasance in office case

BATON ROUGE - A former Department of Children and Family Services employee was indicted Wednesday for malfeasance in office dating back to a 2022 complaint.

The indictment says that Eddriene Sylvester committed computer tampering and malfeasance in office on June 14, 2022, while she was employed at DCFS. District Attorney Hillar Moore's office said that Sylvester deleted important DCFS files while she was employed there. According to a 2022 records request from WBRZ, Sylvester was suspended from the agency with pay that August.

In 2023, she was hired as the Chief Financial Officer for the Capital Area Transit System. As of January 2025, she was the CFO for St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools.

WBRZ has reached out to DCFS for more information about the case.