EBRSO corporal indicted, allegedly failed to intervene while deputies assaulted inmate

BATON ROUGE - A corporal with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was indicted for failing to intervene while an inmate was being assaulted by deputies, court documents say.

Christian Morris was indicted for deprivation of rights under color of law.

Documents say Morris deprived an inmate identified as "C.P." of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. The indictment said he specifically failed to prevent C.P. from being assaulted by deputies, resulting in bodily injury.

WBRZ has reached out to EBRSO for more information on Morris' current status with the department.