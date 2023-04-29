Latest Weather Blog
Former Assumption political candidate, chairman arrested in third sex crimes case
NAPOLEONVILLE - A former political candidate was arrested Friday after allegedly filming unknowing minors and adults in a public restroom Tuesday.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Seth Glenn Breaux, former Chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce, was taken into custody on felony sex crime charges Friday after "allegedly videoing minors as they used the restroom" at a local business in Napoleonville.
When authorities responded to the business on Tuesday, Breaux had already left the scene. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Breaux as a suspect, and they collected evidence that he was in the bathroom at the same time a male juvenile was in the neighboring stall.
In a search of Breaux's home, detectives discovered electronic evidence linking him to the crime, as well as similar recordings of another male juvenile and two adult males from Tuesday.
Breaux turned himself in to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday afternoon. He was booked on charges of video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile, deputies say.
Breaux was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly filming a man in the public restroom of Fred's Highway 30 truck stop in St. Gabriel.
The Advocate reported in 2020 that Breaux was arrested for additional, unrelated video voyeurism charges relating to an incident at Tanger Outlet mall in Gonzales.
