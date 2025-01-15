Former Ascension worker caught on video urinating in water supply enters plea deal on reduced charges

DONALDSONVILLE — A former Ascension Parish water treatment plant worker previously accused of urinating in the parish water supply pleaded guilty to reduced charges after previously denying the act.

Michael Mastin, 58, on Monday, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He is being sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. He is also ordered to pay a $500 fine and had a seven-month prison sentence suspended.

A Baton Rouge man, Mastin, was fired from the Donaldsonville treatment after a surveillance video surfaced of him walking up to a surveillance camera and adjusting it so that his lower body and the water were just out of frame. Then, he appeared to urinate in the water.

After the incident, parish leaders said Mastin's actions posed no danger to the public.

Mastin previously faced charges of contaminating water supplies and criminal damage to critical infrastructure after his March 2023 arrest. He previously pleaded not guilty to these charges in August 2023.