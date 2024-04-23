78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for his property

2 hours 42 minutes ago Tuesday, April 23 2024 Apr 23, 2024 April 23, 2024 3:51 PM April 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - The former deputy of the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly changed tax values for his personal property. 

Jail records said 44-year-old Justin Champlin was booked for two counts of computer tampering, two counts of injuring public records and one count malfeasance in office. 

The Gonzales Police Department said Champlin has been working at the assessor's office since 2012 and the issue happened while he was working as the deputy assessor. 

Trending News

The case is being turned over to the District Attorney's office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days