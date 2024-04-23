78°
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for his property
GONZALES - The former deputy of the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly changed tax values for his personal property.
Jail records said 44-year-old Justin Champlin was booked for two counts of computer tampering, two counts of injuring public records and one count malfeasance in office.
The Gonzales Police Department said Champlin has been working at the assessor's office since 2012 and the issue happened while he was working as the deputy assessor.
The case is being turned over to the District Attorney's office.
