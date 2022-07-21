86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former Amite police chief, current city council member plead guilty in vote-buying case

Thursday, July 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Two Amite city officials pled guilty to violating federal election laws by trying to pay for votes during their respective elections. 

Former Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona, 72, and current Amite City Council Member Kristian Hart, 49, offered to pay Tangipahoa residents to vote in the primary and general elections.

Hart also pled guilty to three counts of offering to pay people in the 2016 and 2020 elections. He was running for her seat on the Amite City Council in both elections.

“We must have fair elections, free from the taint of corruption, to ensure a fully functional government,” U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said.

Trabona and Hart are expected to be sentenced on Nov. 1 and face up to five years in prison on each count.

