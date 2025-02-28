73°
Latest Weather Blog
Forever Sean Strong: The legacy of Coach Sean Wallace lives on
BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, Coach Sean Wallace will be laid to rest.
A decorated service will take place on Southern University’s campus.
He leaves behind a legacy of being “Sean Strong” that his children will carry with them forever. 2une In's Mia Monet got the privilege to speak to Wallace's family about their memories of him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Days after officer pepper sprayed crowd at Port Allen event, police department...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball falls to No. 20 Alabama 88-85 in...
-
No. 5 LSU softball loses their first game of the year to...
-
Both Zachary High basketball teams are making a run to a state...
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...