Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana

Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes Magazine and is featured on their list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. The best in state credit unions were determined based on two sources, an independent survey including over 26,000 U.S. consumers asked to rate their credit union, and public reviews posted online. Those who participated were asked to evaluate the banks and credit unions they used based on criteria such as customer service, transparency of fees and trust.

Large banks and credit unions that have branches in more than 15 U.S. states were excluded from the study so that the list reflects the best of the smaller, regional institutions.

Many people use banks for checking and savings accounts, but credit unions are becoming increasingly popular. According to the National Credit Union Administration, the credit union system’s net worth increased in 2022 by more than $21 billion.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union is the largest community-chartered credit union in the state with over 76,0000 members and over $1 billion in assets.