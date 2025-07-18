Latest Weather Blog
For Tiger Stadium announcer Dan Borne', chance of retirement is 100 percent
BATON ROUGE — For Tiger Stadium announcer Dan Borne', the chance of retirement is 100 percent.
The public address announcer at LSU's football stadium the past 38 years ls hanging up the microphone, LSU said Friday. Borne' said that, at age 79, it was time to retire.
Borne' also announced men's basketball games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for 36 years.
“I would like to thank LSU and our fans for so many seasons of fond memories,” Borne’ said. “It’s been a great honor and I deeply appreciate it."
In a nod to the belief that it never rains in Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night — a tradition so strong that it inspired the book "It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium" by John Ed Bradley — Borne’ coined the phrase “Chance of rain – never!”
LSU said it would honor Borne' at upcoming games.
“Dan’s legacy and his booming voice in Tiger Stadium will never be forgotten,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “Each Saturday night during the fall for 38 years, Dan’s voice was a big part of helping create the best atmosphere in college football.
The school said it was searching for a new announcer.
