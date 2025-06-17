'Food Network' chef Anne Burrell dead at 55

NEW YORK - Food Network star Anne Burrell died at 55.

Burrell, who became a household name through shows like "Worst Cooks in America," "Iron Chef America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," was found unresponsive at her home in New York and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burrell earned two Emmy nominations for "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef."

No cause of death was immediately released.