'Food Network' chef Anne Burrell dead at 55

2 hours 50 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 6:08 PM June 17, 2025 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW YORK - Food Network star Anne Burrell died at 55.

Burrell, who became a household name through shows like "Worst Cooks in America," "Iron Chef America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," was found unresponsive at her home in New York and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burrell earned two Emmy nominations for "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef."

No cause of death was immediately released.

