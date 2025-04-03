Flower Fest cancels Sunday portion at Red Stick Social

Image from 2024 Flower Fest

BATON ROUGE - The Flower Fest announced that the Sunday portion of the festival would be canceled due to inclement weather.

According to the organizers, it was canceled "in the interest of guest safety and protecting the integrity of the floral installations", but the Saturday event will still go as planned.

Tickets for Saturday, April 5th are still available at here, and walk-up tickets will be sold at the door.