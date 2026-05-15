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2 arrested, 1 wanted on drug-dealing charges after drug raids in Tickfaw, Hammond

57 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 10:15 AM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Two people have been arrested on drug-dealing charges following raids in Tickfaw and Hammond that yielded nearly $40,000 in cash and large amounts of drugs, authorities said Friday. 

The Hammond Police Department, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole conducted joint raids along Booker Road II in Hammond and Robertson Road in Tickfaw on May 8. 

During the raids, 121 grams of suspected cocaine, 23.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 13 grams of suspected heroin, 66 grams of suspected fentanyl, 20 ounces of suspected kratom, as well as other drugs, several guns and $39,355 were seized.

Alex "Big Al" Rogers, 46, and Jessie "Pookie" Osby, 31, were both arrested as a result of the drug bust. Another person, 42-year-old Jerome Rogers, is still wanted on violation of parole and drug-dealing charges.

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