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Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard.
Officials received the call around 3 p.m., and emergency officials say they took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
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The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting where a man sustained a "non-life threatening injury."
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