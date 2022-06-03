81°
Florida man was getting oral sex when he crashed head-on into FedEx truck, officials said

2 hours 55 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, June 03 2022 Jun 3, 2022 June 03, 2022 1:35 PM June 03, 2022 in News
Source: WPLG-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WPLG-TV

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was treated for injuries to his genitalia after he wrecked his vehicle while getting oral sex, according to first responders.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue told WPLG-TV that workers found two people unclothed inside the SUV after it hit a FedEx truck head-on Thursday evening. Officials said the man, who was driving at the time, was getting oral sex from a female passenger at the time of the wreck.

The extent of the SUV driver's injuries was unclear. The two people inside the FedEx truck were not seriously hurt. 

Authorities have not said whether anyone is facing criminal charges at this time. 

