81°
Latest Weather Blog
Florida man was getting oral sex when he crashed head-on into FedEx truck, officials said
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was treated for injuries to his genitalia after he wrecked his vehicle while getting oral sex, according to first responders.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue told WPLG-TV that workers found two people unclothed inside the SUV after it hit a FedEx truck head-on Thursday evening. Officials said the man, who was driving at the time, was getting oral sex from a female passenger at the time of the wreck.
The extent of the SUV driver's injuries was unclear. The two people inside the FedEx truck were not seriously hurt.
Trending News
Authorities have not said whether anyone is facing criminal charges at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
DOTD meeting with stakeholders to discuss traffic mitigation during I-10 widening
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
After 2 On Your Side report, school officials discuss changing contentious maternity...
-
LA senator proposes amendment allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed