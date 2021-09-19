Florida man arrested in Louisiana after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend and threatening to kill her

COVINGTON - A Florida man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Jay Langford on Sunday after a driver on Highway 190 called 911 when she saw a woman in the back seat of another car in distress.

Deputies received another call shortly after from the victim, saying she had climbed out of the car's window and ran away. According to arrest documents, Langford threatened to "kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street."

The woman told deputies Langford kidnapped her at knifepoint from her home in Largo, Florida, on Sept. 11. She said they got to Covington the next day, and Langford became physically and verbally abusive Sept. 18.

Deputies said they saw Langford driving on Highway 1078 and took him into custody after a high-speed chase.

Langford was booked for domestic abuse battery, simple domestic assault, possession of schedule V drugs, and aggravated flight from an officer.