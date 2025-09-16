76°
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus LSU
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference suspended Florida's associate head coach after an altercation broke out prior to the LSU-Florida game in Tiger Stadium.
Jabbar Juluke, Florida's running backs coach and associate head coach, was involved in an altercation prior to Florida and LSU's game in Baton Rouge. The SEC suspended him for three games.
"Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
No information was immediately available regarding what exactly Juluke did. He apologized to a "young athlete and his family" in a statement.
