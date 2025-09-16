76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus LSU

2 hours 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 9:15 PM September 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference suspended Florida's associate head coach after an altercation broke out prior to the LSU-Florida game in Tiger Stadium.

Jabbar Juluke, Florida's running backs coach and associate head coach, was involved in an altercation prior to Florida and LSU's game in Baton Rouge. The SEC suspended him for three games.

"Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Trending News

No information was immediately available regarding what exactly Juluke did. He apologized to a "young athlete and his family" in a statement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days