Florida arms maker creates 'Tactical Crusader' assault rifle

APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida assault rifle manufacturer has released a firearm aimed specifically at combating Islamic extremism.

The Spike's Tactical Crusader is a new version of the AR-15 assault rifle with the Bible verse Psalm 144:1 laser-etched into the weapon and is adorned with shield and cross decorative elements. The safety selector bears the words "Peace" for safe, "War" for semi-automatic, and "God wills it" on the reverse side in Latin.

The Bible verse says: "Blessed be the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle."

"Right now and as it has been for quite some time, one of the biggest threats in the world is and remains Islamic terrorism," said Ben "Mookie" Thomas, spokesman for Spike's Tactical, who is a former Navy Seal and former Blackwater security contractor. "We wanted to make sure we built a weapon that would never be able to be used by Muslim terrorists to kill innocent people or advance their radical agenda."

According to the Spike's Tactical website, the rifle shoots standard .223 or 5.56 ammunition, but can be modified to shoot 300 AAC Blackout ammo with a change of the barrel. Full specifications for the rifle can be found here.

The Crusader retails for $1,395, and like all Spike's Tactical products, has a manufacturer's lifetime warranty.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in the state issued the following response to the release of the weapon:

"Americans have tragically witnessed over 250 mass killings in 2015 alone, which amounts to more than one per each day. Only one of those killings involved a self-proclaimed Muslim. Sadly, this manufacturer's fancy new gun won't do anything to stop the real threat in America: the escalating problem of gun violence. This is just another shameful marketing ploy intended to profit from the promotion of hatred, division, and violence."