FLOOD WATCH for Capital Area through Saturday evening

Moisture content will stay high all weekend long. This will lead to numerous showers Saturday, and scattered showers Sunday.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Baton Rouge and areas to the south and east through Saturday Evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Monitor the forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today & Tonight: As anticipated, showers have already gotten an early start around the viewing the area. We will likely have several rounds throughout the day. A complete washout is not expected, and about 80% of the viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall. Because of all the showers and cloud cover, highs will be limited to the middle 80's. Tonight, a few passing showers cannot be ruled out. Lows will be in the middle 70's under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: While slightly lower than Saturday, moisture content will stay high on Sunday. This will lead to about 60% of the viewing area picking up measurable rainfall. Drier air may try to move in by the evening, so we should start to clear out at that time. This dry air will stick around for labor day, so only isolated pop-up storms are expected. Highs will rebound up to the lower 90's. The break in higher rain coverage will be short lived. Moisture will increase once again on Tuesday, and stay high through most of the week. This will once again increase the chances of rain. Although far out, there are some early indications that a front will approach the area late week and into the weekend. Whether or not it makes it here is a bit up in the air right now. Hopefully it does, because this will eliminate rain chances for next weekend, lead to below average temperatures, and lower humidity.

If you have plans for the Labor Day Weekend, nearby coastal communities will have similar weather to the Baton Rouge area. Be alert to darkening skies as it could signal thunderstorms. Lightning could chase you inside briefly, but do not expect any washouts. For LSU Football fans traveling to Las Vegas it will be downright hot. Afternoon temperatures on gameday will soar well into the 100s and postgame temperatures will still be in the 90s.

The Tropics: Three areas are currently being watched in the tropics. The first one, is pretty close to home.

A broad area of low pressure near the upper Texas coast is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms along and just offshore the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. This system is expected to linger near the coast through much of next week, and some slow development is possible if it meanders offshore. Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause some flash flooding across portions of coastal Louisiana and the upper Texas coast during the next few days.

The next two areas are in the tropical Atlantic.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The disturbance is forecast to move westward and reach the Lesser Antilles on Monday. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form while it continues moving westward across the Caribbean Sea through the middle to latter part of the week.

Another tropical wave located just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Development, if any, should be slow to occur while the system moves slowly westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through late next week.

