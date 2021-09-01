Flights canceled out of New Orleans and Baton Rouge through Tuesday

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport said all flights are canceled for Monday and Tuesday, but expects to resume flights Wednesday.

The New Orleans Airport said on social media that flights scheduled for both days have been cancelled. Flights are set to resume on September 1, although 197 flights have been reported cancelled.

The airport said they have lost water pressure, are operating on generator power, the landlines are not working and repairs to jet bridges have begun. They also said crews are clearing debris from roadways and repairing damaged fences.

Both airports asked that passengers should check with their airlines concerning the status of their flights.