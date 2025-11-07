Fleur de Lis Pizza plans spring 2026 reopening after being sold for $1.1 million

BATON ROUGE - After closing its doors in July of 2022, a beloved local restaurant plans to reopen with a new look in the spring of 2026.

Fleur de Lis Pizza, a Government Street staple since 1946, announced its return on social media after being closed for over three years.

The restaurant was sold to Big Horn River LLC for $1.1 million in June after closing due to a staff shortage.

The new owners plan to revitalize the building by paying tribute to the pizza spot's origin as a speakeasy, according to Big Horn River representative Carl Batson.

"The exterior will look just like it did in 1946," Batson said. "It'll be the same ole Fleur de Lis Pizza."

The Mid City landmark featuring new al fresco dining plans to reopen its doors in spring 2026.