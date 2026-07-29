Five weeks from 2026 season opener, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to Rotary Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin is joining the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium on Wednesday.

Kiffin has been building up his LSU staff and roster with familiar and new faces, including former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Kiffin, who came to LSU after winning 55 games during his six years in Oxford as head coach of Ole Miss, is set to coach his first game as the Tigers' head coach on Sept. 5 against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. That game will air on WBRZ, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

A preseason SEC media poll projects LSU will finish fifth in the conference, behind Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Kiffin's visit to the Rotary Club in the LSU Stadium Club South at noon continues a media tour he has been on since coming to Baton Rouge in November, promising a new era for LSU football after three years under Brian Kelly left many fans disappointed.

WBRZ will stream Kiffin's appearance at Rotary on YouTube and Facebook.