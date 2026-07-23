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Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes the stage at SEC Media Days
TAMPA, Fl. - SEC Media Days wrapped up Thursday, and LSU led things off in the morning with head coach Lane Kiffin taking the stage.
Kiffin broke down the state of his team and what he wants to accomplish in his first year as the head coach.
He also gave an update on quarterback Sam Leavitt as many media members questioned why Leavitt did not attend SEC Media Days.
In short, Kiffin explained that he is confident in Leavitt's health as he recovered from Lisfranc surgery in the offseason.
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His head coach along with teammates, Whit Weeks and Trey'Dez Green, described their quarterback as a baller, leader and an elite competitor. Kiffin explained that Leavitt is leading player-led practices at this time in Baton Rouge.
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