Five-star 2025 defensive back and top-10 recruit in country commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU landed a top defensive back in the 2025 recruiting class and a top 10 overall recruit Wednesday.
DJ Pickett, who is classified as both a safety and cornerback by different recruiting sites, is the ninth-ranked player in the country by 247sports and the sixth-ranked player in the country by On3 Sports.
LSU currently holds the fourth ranked class from 247sports and the third ranked class from On3 Sports.
