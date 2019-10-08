76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Five people taken to hospital after fiery crash on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

Tuesday, February 05 2019
By: Jordan Whittington

POINTE COUPEE PARISH – Five people have been taken to the hospital following a vehicle fire on US 190 Tuesday afternoon in Lottie, Louisiana.

Sources tell WBRZ a pickup truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes of US 190 at a normal rate of speed when an SUV rear-ended the truck. Immediately after the crash, the SUV caught fire.

Officials say the SUV was speeding at the time of the crash.

Five people were transported to the hospital. All passengers in the truck are OK, but the conditions of the passengers in the SUV are still unknown.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the accident.

